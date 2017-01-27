Matt Barnes gets in Nate McMillan’s face after foul (Video)

Matt Barnes is not a man who takes matters lightly. And he is not shy about making you know that.

Barnes was called for a foul on a block attempt with under six minutes left in Friday’s Sacramento Kings-Indiana Pacers game. Barnes disagreed with the call, thinking he got all ball.

After the foul call, a frustrated Barnes walked towards Pacers coach Nate McMillan and got into his face:

matt barnes got called for a foul and decided to walk up to nate like they were gonna fight. what is going on. pic.twitter.com/ULLJkJ6XGE — whitney (@its_whitney) January 28, 2017

According to reporters sitting courtside, Barnes and McMillan traded profanity.

“Get the f— out of here, man, that’s all ball!” Barnes said to McMillan, via the Indianapolis Star’s Nate Taylor.

“That’s a f—ing foul!” McMillan said back.

Barnes’ frustration carried over as he was called for a flagrant foul two minutes later.

Barnes ended up with two points and two rebounds in 21 minutes as his Kings lost 113-111 in overtime.