Maverick Carter calls Game 4 self-oop LeBron James’ ‘greatest play ever’ in Finals

LeBron James has produced many highlight plays over the course of his eight career NBA Finals appearances, but longtime manager Maverick Carter thinks what he did in Friday’s Game 4 stands head and shoulders above the rest.

On Saturday, Carter called James’ self alley-oop off the glass in the third quarter of Cleveland’s 137-116 victory over Golden State his “greatest play ever” in the Finals, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Maverick Carter says LeBron's alley-oop to himself was James' "greatest play ever" in the Finals. Maybe offensive. Still had the G7 block — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 10, 2017

While the famous chasedown block of Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of last year’s Finals alluded to above probably takes the cake considering the stakes of that moment, the self-oop was perhaps an equally impressive feat of awe-inspiring athletic ability, grace, power, and innovation.

Lebron alley oop to LEBRON 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/d4wq6PbRWY — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) June 10, 2017

Of course, James has had many other iconic Finals plays over the years. But it’s hard for Carter, or anybody else for that matter, not to be a prisoner of the moment with that insane sequence.

Image via FOX Sports on YouTube