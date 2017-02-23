Report: Mavericks discussing buyout with Deron Williams

The Dallas Mavericks look as though they are preparing to go into the future with an emphasis on their young talent.

To that end, the Mavericks are reportedly working towards a buyout for point guard Deron Williams, which would turn the position over to undrafted rookie Yogi Ferrell.

Source: Deron Williams "possibly" receiving a buyout from the Mavs. Dallas is preparing to hand point guard reins to rookie Yogi Ferrell. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 23, 2017

Vertical Sources: Deron Williams, Dallas have started discussions toward contract buyout. Cleveland, Utah, Atlanta expressed trade interest. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2017

The Cavaliers, who have long been interested in a backup playmaker, will almost certainly pursue Williams once he is bought out.

#Cavs expressed trade interest in Deron Williams. They will now express buyout market interest. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) February 23, 2017

Shams Charania said on The Vertical’s Trade Deadline Special that the Jazz, who were previously interested in trading for Williams, will be Cleveland’s main competitor for the player. He started his career in Utah and played there until he was traded in 2011.