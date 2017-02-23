Ad Unit
Report: Mavericks discussing buyout with Deron Williams

February 23, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Dallas Mavericks look as though they are preparing to go into the future with an emphasis on their young talent.

To that end, the Mavericks are reportedly working towards a buyout for point guard Deron Williams, which would turn the position over to undrafted rookie Yogi Ferrell.

The Cavaliers, who have long been interested in a backup playmaker, will almost certainly pursue Williams once he is bought out.

Shams Charania said on The Vertical’s Trade Deadline Special that the Jazz, who were previously interested in trading for Williams, will be Cleveland’s main competitor for the player. He started his career in Utah and played there until he was traded in 2011.


