Mavericks acquire Nerlens Noel in trade for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut, pick

The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on the trade and says the Mavs are sending Philly Justin Anderson, a first-round pick, and Andrew Bogut’s expiring contract for Noel.

The 76ers have been trying to move Jahlil Okafor to fix their surplus of big men, but they haven’t been able to find the right deal yet. Instead they are trading Noel, who was the No. 6 pick in 2013.

The former Kentucky big man will be a restricted free agent after the season, and the Mavericks are hoping to sign him long term.

Bogut was in his first season in Dallas and has expected to be traded prior to the deadline. He is on an expiring contract and making $11 million this season. Philly may choose to buy him out or trade him elsewhere.

Philly likely re-routing Andrew Bogut, just acquired from Dallas w/Justin Anderson & pick for Nerlens Noel. Boston possibility, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

Anderson is in his second year in the NBA after being a first-round pick in 2015 out of Virginia. He has just been a bench option at forward thus far in his career.

The first-round pick Dallas is sending Philly doesn’t have as much value as you would think on the surface. ESPN’s Marc Stein says it is protected for spots 1-18 in the first.