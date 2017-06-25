Mavericks ‘strongly’ considering two-year deal for Dirk Nowitzki

The Dallas Mavericks will decline Dirk Nowitzki’s $25 million team option for the 2017-2018 season, but fans should not fret.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports the Mavericks believe Nowitzki still has a few good years left in him and are now considering a new two-year deal.

League sources say that a new two-year deal for Nowitzki is among the options being strongly considered. Full story goes online momentarily — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

Nowitzki entered last season having signed a two-year deal worth $50 million, but the second year was the aforementioned team option. Accordingly, this latest report suggests the Mavericks not only believe Nowitzki can play beyond next season, but could help them create some additional salary cap space.

During his wrap-up interview in April, Nowitzki implied he felt healthy enough to play several more seasons.

“If I feel like this [next year] like I did at the end [of this year], I think I could play another one after that,” Nowitzki told reporters. “I’ll just leave all that open. … But I’m definitely playing next year.”

Although Nowitzki’s numbers were down, he remained effective in 26.4 minutes per game, averaging 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Next season will be Nowitzki’s 20th in the NBA.