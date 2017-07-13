Mavs reportedly considering Jonathon Simmons pursuit

Jonathon Simmons may not have to travel very far to find his next NBA team.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reports on Thursday that the Dallas Mavericks are considering a pursuit of Simmons but also notes the likely price point.

I'm told #Mavs are continuing to weigh the merit of a Jonathan Simmons pursuit. Seems pricy. Stay tuned. — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 13, 2017

Simmons, 27, averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 17.8 minutes a game in 2016-17, his second season in the NBA. He was somewhat surprisingly renounced by the San Antonio Spurs earlier in the day on Thursday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Mavs need some help on the wing behind Harrison Barnes — Seth Curry is undersized and Wesley Matthews is a perpetual injury risk. But they still have some unresolved issues to attend to this offseason, so we will see how high they are willing to go for a defense-and-athleticism player like Simmons.