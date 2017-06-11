Mavs reportedly interested in Frank Ntilikina with No. 9 overall pick

The Dallas Mavericks are only a few years removed from Rodrigue Beaubois, but they may be targeting another French point guard.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reports on Sunday that the Mavs are interested in drafting Frank Ntilikina with the No. 9 overall pick if the New York Knicks, who are drafting eighth, pass on him.

The Knicks’ interest in the 6-foot-5 18-year-old may be difficult to overcome. But we know that Dallas is looking to upgrade at the point guard position, and Ntilikina, who has strong physical attributes and shot creation skills but lacks polish and experience against elite competition, may be an intriguing project for them to undertake.