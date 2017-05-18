Mavs reportedly interested in Jrue Holiday

Four years ago, Jrue Holiday and Nerlens Noel were traded for each other. Now this summer, they could end up on the same team.

ESPN’s Ian Begley reports Thursday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in Holiday, noting that some in the organization see him as a free agent target.

Holiday, who averaged 15.4 points and 7.3 assists per game in 2016-17, fits a position of need for the Mavs, who made do at point guard last season with undrafted rookie Yogi Ferrell, the pint-sized J.J. Barea, and the aging duo of Devin Harris and Deron Williams (before his release). But New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry has made it clear he wants Holiday back, and the Mavs will face no shortage of other suitors for the ex-All-Star’s talents.

