Report: Mavs open to trading Deron Williams to Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers may finally get their long-coveted playmaker, but it is likely to cost them a pretty penny.

According to a report by Sam Amico of Amico Hoops on Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks would trade guard Deron Williams to Cleveland for swingman Iman Shumpert, but only if the Cavs included a draft pick as well.

The Cavs were said to have interest in acquiring the 32-year-old Williams, who is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 assists in 30.1 minutes per game in 2016-17, earlier this winter. But it would be a disproportionate price for them to give up Shumpert, a key rotation piece who is younger, more durable, a better three-point shooter, and a much better defender. And that’s not even considering the additional value Cleveland would lose in surrendering a pick.

Still, it’s hard to overstate how desperate the Cavs are for guard depth right now. If this recent workout bonanza proves fruitless, they may have to seriously consider taking the shorter end of the stick in order to get their man.