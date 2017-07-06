Mavs reportedly serious contenders for Derrick Rose

Could a move to the Western Conference be in the works for Derrick Rose?

The New York Post’s Marc Berman says Thursday that the Dallas Mavericks, despite their selection of Dennis Smith Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft, are a “serious contender” to sign the former MVP point guard.

According to a source, Dallas Mavericks, who drafted Dennis Smith Jr., emerging as "serious contender'' for Derrick Rose. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) July 6, 2017

The 28-year-old Rose, who averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists per game for the New York Knicks last season, has also been drawing interest from elsewhere in the West lately. A return to the Knicks remains possible as well.

Smith is likely too raw as a pure point guard to start for the Mavs right away, and there’s an argument to be made that continuing to run the offense through Harrison Barnes alone lacks dimension. Rose does come with his baggage, but any veteran who can score and create would be useful in Dallas.