Report: Mavs serious contenders to sign Jrue, Justin Holiday

The Dallas Mavericks already have a Curry brother on their roster, and now they may be adding two Holiday brothers into the mix.

Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated reports on Wednesday that the Mavs have emerged as “serious contenders” to sign Jrue and Justin Holiday, who are both unrestricted free agents this summer. Fischer also adds that the two have “strong interest” in playing with each other and notes that Justin was on Golden State’s 2015 title-winning team with Mavs forward Harrison Barnes.

The Mavs have had reported interest in Jrue for at least the last month, and Justin has been open about what it would mean to play with his brother. With a need in the backcourt and the 11th-most projected cap room in the NBA this offseason (per Spotrac), we could have ourselves a Holiday party in Dallas.