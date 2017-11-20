Metta World Peace to join BIG3, play under name Ron Artest

Metta World Peace has found a place to play basketball next summer, and the former Los Angeles Lakers forward has reportedly decided to get back to his roots.

According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, World Peace is bringing his old name back and will play as Ron Artest in the BIG3 league next season.

Former NBA player Metta World Peace will play under his former name, Ron Artest, with @thebig3 next season, the league says. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) November 20, 2017

World Peace legally changed his name to Metta World Peace back in 2011. Many people still know him as Ron Artest, though it’s unclear if he is taking the legal steps to change the name back.

World Peace (Artest?) had a legendary quote after he finished his playing career with the Lakers last year. He has been working more recently as a coach with the Lakers’ G League team, and his personality should be a nice addition for the BIG3.