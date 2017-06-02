Report: Miami Heat officially get Chris Bosh’s contract cleared from salary cap

The Miami Heat may be big players in free agency this summer.

The Heat officially received word from the NBA that the hold for Chris Bosh’s salary can be removed from their salary cap, according to the Miami Herald. It was reported last week that the sides had resolved the situation, but now reports say the Heat officially were told by the NBA about the deal going through.

The Heat will have to pay out the remaining $52 million owed to Bosh, but the money won’t count against their salary cap for the next two seasons. The team should have about $38 million of salary cap space this summer.

Now if Bosh does get medically cleared to play for another team, the Heat won’t have to worry about the money counting against their cap, whereas that previously was a concern. The Heat reportedly won’t release Bosh until they need to make a roster move.

The Herald’s Barry Jackson says Bosh is relocating to Los Angeles now that his situation is resolved.