Michael Beasley tired of not being respected

Michael Beasley has heard every last one of your bust jokes and your marijuana punchlines over the years, and he is one hundred percent over it.

In an interview with Marc Berman of the New York Post on Friday, the former No. 2 overall pick said he is sick of not getting the respect he feels he deserves.

“Look at my nine-year career, I’ve always been close to a point a minute,” he said. “I’ve always been a walking bucket. Nobody can stop me, hasn’t stopped me my last nine years. Every time I’ve touched the ball, the defender’s scared … I’m just tired of not getting the acknowledgement of being who I am.

“I’ve always been the quiet, not-stand-up-for-myself-kind-of-guy,” continued Beasley. “Not being disrespectful. But I want my respect. For the last nine years, I’ve been a walking bucket, man. Anytime you want a point, I’ll give you a point, no matter what the circumstances, who the player is defending me.”

The 28-year-old Beasley, who turned down more money to sign with the Knicks this summer, has always been able to, as he says, get dem buckets. But his off-court incidents, various legal troubles, and overall failure to live up to his draft position have come to define Beasley in the eyes of many. Now it’ll be on him to prove in The Big Apple why he deserves some respeck on his name.