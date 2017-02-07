Michael Jordan had incredible quote for Warriors owner

Leave it to Michael Jordan to put an NBA owner in place.

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Afternoon Delight” with Greg Papa on Tuesday and talked about the harsh words MJ gave him after last season.

“On the collective bargaining agreement, I was on the labor committee and I was in New York having a bunch of dinners with Michael Jordan and other owners,” Lacob told the show. “There were six of us. Actually, Dan was one of them, Dan Gilbert. Anyway, Michael Jordan — people are drinking and having a good time and all that, but there was a moment where he said, you know, 73 don’t mean [blank].’ He did it, Michael Jordan did that. And I looked at him and I just decided not to make a big deal of it. I said, you know, you’re right, we didn’t win it, we had to get better.”

How about that? If there’s anyone qualified to put NBA achievements in context, it’s MJ, who won six championships and whose ’95-’96 Chicago Bulls held the record for winning 72 games before the Warriors broke it last season.

Of course, MJ was supportive of the Warriors’ pursuit of the Bulls’ record last season, though he did note in a statement in April that the team had to win the championship, which they failed to do.

What the Warriors accomplished last season was awesome, but they failed to close out the dream season.

