Michael Jordan calls Kawhi Leonard best two-way player in NBA

Michael Jordan had some high praise for Kawhi Leonard this week. Really high praise.

Jordan was asked by a camper at his annual “Michael Jordan Flight School” camp whether Kawhi Leonard could score on Kawhi Leonard — a reference to how good the San Antonio Spurs star is on both ends of the floor.

In response, Jordan repeated the question, then called Leonard the best two-way player in the league:

Maybe he felt led by the question and since he had Leonard in mind, he said that, but that’s still a great compliment.

Many would consider LeBron James the best two-way and all-around player in the game, but MJ is often compared with “The King” and might not want to pay him compliments so easily. Saying that about Leonard also helps protect Jordan’s legacy, because he knows Kawhi will never be compared to His Airness.