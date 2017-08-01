Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1 if I had one leg

Michael Jordan has probably faced a lot of questions about LaVar Ball since the infamous basketball dad become one of America’s favorite heels, and His Airness is finally ready to address one of Ball’s most ridiculous claims to date.

At an event in California on Monday, Jordan was asked to respond to Ball saying he could “kill” M.J. in a game of one-on-one back in the day.

“You’ve got to understand the source,” Jordan said, via a video shared by SLAM Online. “I think he played college, maybe? He averaged like 2.2 point per game. Really? It doesn’t dignify an answer, but I’m gonna give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

Sounds about right to us.

LaVar’s claim that he could take Jordan in a game of one-on-one was one of the earliest of his countless outlandish claims, and it even started a social media trend. Of course, it helped Ball accomplish his overall goal, which is calling more attention to his family and brand. Getting M.J. to respond is even better.