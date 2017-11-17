Former Michigan State player’s suit against Draymond Green halted in California

A former Michigan State football player seeking monetary damages stemming from an alleged Draymond Green assault will have to file suit in Michigan, not California.

On Thursday, Alameda Superior Court Judge Ioana Petrou ruled that former Spartan defensive back Jermaine Edmondson’s case would be halted in the state of California, as the alleged incident took place in East Lansing. Edmondson can instead pursue the case in Michigan.

Green’s attorney, James Heos, said Edmondson will have six months to file in Michigan before he moves to dismiss the case entirely.

“She’s giving them a chance to file it where they should have filed it in the first place,” Heos said, via Eric Lacy of the Lansing State Journal.

Green was actually the only one arrested in the altercation, but Edmondson has claimed he suffered most of the fallout. It is unclear how he’ll proceed with the civil suit.