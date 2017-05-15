Mike Brown defends Zaza Pachulia after Gregg Popovich criticism

Acting Golden State Warriors coach Mike Brown is standing by his player after some blistering criticism from Gregg Popovich.

Brown backed center Zaza Pachulia over the controversy involving his defending against San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard, dismissing it as Popovich defending his own player and arguing that LaMarcus Aldridge did something similar in the same game.

Mike Brown says Pop is "protecting his guy" by calling out play w/ Zaza and Kawhi. Says LMA did the same thing to Steph a few plays later — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 15, 2017

Popovich ripped Pachulia for what he perceived to be an illegal closeout. Brown obviously isn’t too concerned about that, and there was never any doubt that he was going to stand up for his guy.