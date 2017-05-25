Mike Brown fires back at Ty Lue for saying Celtics are harder to plan for than Warriors

There’s nothing like a good head coaching feud to keep the hype train rolling before the NBA Finals.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Mike Brown, who is serving as interim coach of the Golden State Warriors in Steve Kerr’s continued absence, was asked about Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue’s recent comments that the Boston Celtics were harder to plan for defensively than the Warriors.

“That’s his opinion,” responded Brown, per Chris Haynes of ESPN. “It’s cute.”

You can read the full remarks by Lue, whose Cavs are currently playing the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, here.

The context, of course, matters. Lue’s comments didn’t seem to be as much of a slight towards the Warriors, who have already punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, as they were a nod to the Celtics, whose rotations and overall offensive gameplan have become wholly unpredictable sans Isaiah Thomas. But you knew that Brown, who has really been establishing himself as a personality this postseason, wasn’t going to miss an added opportunity to fire up his team before their inevitable third straight Finals meeting with the Cavs.