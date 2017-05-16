Mike Brown nearly arrested on way to arena as Spurs laughed

Can Mike Brown get some respect?

The acting Golden State Warriors head coach shared a funny tale on Tuesday about how he was nearly arrested on his way to Oracle Arena for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Brown says he was pulling up to the arena next to the San Antonio Spurs’ bus and was essentially told to get in line and wait for the bus to pass first. The best part comes at the end, when Brown says he got a phone call from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who was laughing over the whole ordeal:

Mike Brown was almost arrested on his way to arena thanks to Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. He tells the story pic.twitter.com/Bvf59BkMbs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2017

It’s nice to have a little levity going into the game, especially after all the animosity following the play where Zaza Pachulia injured Kawhi Leonard.