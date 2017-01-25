Mike D’Antoni has funny ‘alternative facts’ zinger

Alternative facts have become the new way for NBA coaches to show their sense of humor. Mike D’Antoni is the latest to follow the pattern.

D’Antoni was asked on Wednesday about his Houston Rockets going 3-5 in their last eight games and offered this quip:

D'Antoni, asked about Rockets going 3-5 past few weeks: "Actually we won all those games. I'm going with that alternative fact thing." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 25, 2017

The “alternative fact” term is a reference to President Trump’s new administration and the way they disputed inauguration attendance figures with “alternative facts.” In addition to D’Antoni, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also made an “alternative facts” joke.

The meme might die out soon, but for now it’s helping NBA coaches bring levity to their situations.