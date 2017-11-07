Mike D’Antoni: Chris Paul will be back sooner than later

Chris Paul is getting closer to returning to action for the Houston Rockets.

The point guard has been out since playing in the Rockets’ season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors. He had injured his knee a week earlier.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni said last week that he thought Paul would be back in two weeks. Tuesday he changed his answer, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“I just think it is sooner than later,” D’Antoni said of Paul’s return. “I don’t know how soon that is. For me, it will never be soon enough. I guess we can use the baseball analogy; he’s probably rounding second and pretty close to third so we’re getting there.”

The Rockets have gone 8-3 to start the season and seem to be doing quite well playing without their offseason acquisition. James Harden has resumed his MVP ways, while Clint Capela and Eric Gordon are also playing well.