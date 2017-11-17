Mike D’Antoni had funny response to heckler during blowout win

Hecklers better step up their game if they want to come at Mike D’Antoni.

During Thursday’s blowout win over the Phoenix Suns, the Houston Rockets coach had this hilarious response to a heckler chiding him for arguing a call despite having a big lead, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

D'Antoni screaming for possession as fan shouts, "Sit down. You're up 40!" D'Antoni: "It's 25. You can't count." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) November 17, 2017

Indeed, the Rockets put up an incredible 90 points in the first half of the game. They won by 26 points and led by as many as 33 down the stretch to improve to 12-4 on the season.

We know that D’Antoni loves his clapbacks, so just add Unnamed Suns Fan X to his list of proverbial victims.