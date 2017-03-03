Mike D’Antoni: Magic Johnson won’t make Lakers more attractive to free agents

Mike D’Antoni isn’t a believer in the ol’ Magic charm.

In a feature by Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports that ran on Tuesday, the Houston Rockets head coach expressed his belief that new Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson won’t make the team any more appealing to prospective free agents.

“I don’t see [Johnson’s appeal as] being one of the top factors in players deciding whether LA is [for them],” said D’Antoni. “It’s the players they have, the money you’re getting, the role you’re going to have. I see all that way before [the Magic appeal].”

It’s worth noting that D’Antoni was head coach of the Lakers for two seasons from 2012 to 2014. During his time there, Johnson often criticized D’Antoni openly on Twitter and even expressed delight over D’Antoni’s resignation.

@LakersNation Coach D'Antoni's system does not fit with the @Lakers personnel…either the coach or the players must make an adjustment! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 28, 2012

LakerNation: I'm hoping that Jim Buss told coach D'Antoni to work on the @Lakers defense. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2013

Laker Nation: I want Coach D'Antoni to make 1 adjustment. Every team in the playoffs has made at least 1 adjustment except the @Lakers. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 27, 2013

Happy days are here again! Mike D'Antoni resigns as the Lakers coach. I couldn't be happier! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 1, 2014

But while D’Antoni has a point in that there are bigger determinants for free agents in choosing whether or not to sign with the Lakers (especially in a money and talent-driven NBA), Johnson is bringing about a sorely-needed culture shift to Los Angeles, and that’s sure to have value come the offseason.

H/T theScore