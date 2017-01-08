Mike Dunleavy has not reported to Hawks after trade, wants buyout

It appears Mike Dunleavy has no intentions of playing for the Hawks.

Last week, the Cavaliers and Hawks agreed to the framework of a trade that would send Kyle Korver from Atlanta to Cleveland while Dunleavy, Mo Williams, and a draft pick would head the other way. However, it now looks as though Dunleavy may not suit up for Atlanta

ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting Dunleavy has not yet reported to the Hawks and is seeking a buyout from the team. Atlanta reportedly wants to keep him.

ESPN sources say Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the Hawks but Atlanta wants to keep him after acquiring Dunleavy in the Kyle Korver trade — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 9, 2017

The Hawks and Dunleavy's representatives, according to one source close to the situation, were "working through it" as of Sunday night. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 9, 2017

Since Dunleavy has not yet passed his physical, Korver cannot play for the Cavaliers.

Korver has appeared in 32 games this season and is averaging 9.5 points per game while shooting 40.9% from behind the three-point line. He’s expected to help fill the void created by J.R. Smith’s thumb injury that will likely keep him out of action for multiple months. Dunleavy has played in 23 games and is averaging 4.6 points per game. If he does receive a buyout, Dunleavy would become a free agent.