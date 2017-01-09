Report: Mike Dunleavy won’t seek buyout, will report to Hawks

Mike Dunleavy will be joining the Atlanta Hawks after all.

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical on Monday, Dunleavy has made peace with becoming a Hawk after speaking to head coach Mike Budenholzer and will report to the team on Tuesday.

Sources: After talking with Mike Budenholzer about role with Atlanta, Mike Dunleavy has made peace with joining Hawks. He'll report Tuesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 9, 2017

The 36-year-old Dunleavy was traded to the Hawks from the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Kyle Korver deal. He didn’t appear to be pleased with the move and was reportedly seeking a buyout from Atlanta, but apparently his meeting with Budenholzer was enough to soften his stance and convince him to join the team.

Dunleavy is averaging 4.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game this season but should now see some increased opportunity on a Hawks team relatively thin on the wings.