Milwaukee Bucks hilariously throw shade at Bulls with ticket package offer

The Milwaukee Bucks hilariously threw some shade at the Chicago Bulls in a ticket package they are offering on their website.

The Bucks are offering a holiday ticket package that allows fans to build a 5-game package by picking games to attend from a certain group. You can pick two of eight games from the first group; two of eight from a second group; and then one final game from a group of six. It’s in the final group where the jab at the Bulls comes.

For each game, the Bucks show a photo of the star for each team as a way to make the game more enticing. For the Bulls, they picked the mascot.

In five-game ticket package, the @bucks have pictures of each marketable star. The Bulls? pic.twitter.com/wIIEdWIUgO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 9, 2017

That’s harsh.

The Bulls are 2-7 and clearly are rebuilding, so they don’t exactly have a star player. Plus, putting Lauri Markkanen or Robin Lopez along with James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving really wouldn’t fit. These are just the jokes one must endure when rebuilding.