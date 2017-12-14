Mirza Teletovic diagnosed with pulmonary emboli in both lungs

The Bucks will be without forward Mirza Teletovic for the foreseeable future after he was diagnosed with a lung condition.

Earlier this week, Teletovic spoke with members of the team’s training staff as a result of experiencing unusual fatigue. After being examined, it was determined Teletovic has pulmonary emboli in both of his lungs. The Bucks announced Teletovic will rest for 10 days, then begin a rehabilitation program.

Following a 10-day rest period, Teletovic will begin his supervised rehabilitation program and updates on his condition will be provided when appropriate. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 14, 2017

Teletovic has played in 10 games this season. He has posted averages of 7.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Late last month, Teletovic had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.