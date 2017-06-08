Mo Speights sends funny tweet about LeBron James’ apparent groin kick on Andre Iguodala

Mo Speights may not be an active participant in the Cavs-Warriors rivalry anymore, but he’s still finding ways to leave his fingerprints on it.

Speights sent this funny tweet to former Golden State teammate Andre Iguodala on Thursday in response to LeBron James’ apparent groin kick on Iguodala in the closing seconds of Game 3.

@andre hopefully you can have more kids — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) June 8, 2017

You can see video of the incident here.

Speights was a member of the Warriors for three years, winning the NBA title with them in 2015 and helping them win 73 games last season before signing with the LA Clippers in the summer. The veteran big actually had a similarly hilarious quip about another incident involving James in last year’s Finals, and it’s probably safe to assume who he’s rooting for to win this time around.