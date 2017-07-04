Monta Ellis could reportedly be bought out by Pacers

Monta Ellis posted some of his worst numbers since his rookie season last year, and it sounds like the Indiana Pacers are willing to let the veteran guard explore better options this offseason.

Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reported on Monday that the Pacers and Ellis have begun discussing the possibility of a buyout.

The Pacers & Monta Ellis, per league sources, are discussing a possible buyout situation. Such a deal could be done later this month. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 4, 2017

Ellis is set to earn $11.2 million next season and has an $11.7 million player option for 2018-2019, so he has some leverage. There’s a decent chance the two sides will find some middle ground even with Ellis having only averaged 8.5 points and 3.2 assists per game this past year.

Ellis has played 13 NBA seasons and is still somehow only 31. He’s just two seasons removed from averaging 18.9 points per game with the Dallas Mavericks. Multiple teams would likely be willing to give him a shot if he can reach a buyout agreement with Indiana.