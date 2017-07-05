Ad Unit
Monta Ellis expected to clear waivers after being waived

July 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Monta Ellis was waived by the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday and could end up becoming an unrestricted free agent as a result.

The Indy Star’s Nate Taylor shared the news about the Pacers waiving Ellis. He says Ellis is expected to pass through waivers.

Ellis, 31, had the least productive season of his career since his rookie year. He was with the Pacers for two seasons and still has two years left on his deal, though the second year is a player option.

Ellis would be an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers. He is suspended the first five games of the season for violating the league’s drug program.


