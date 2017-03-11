Ad Unit
Report: Monty Williams looking to return to coaching in NBA

March 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

Monty Williams

Monty Williams is ready to get back to NBA coaching ater a year off, and is turning down big money to stay in the professional ranks.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical, the former New Orleans Pelicans head coach is ready to get back on an NBA bench, and will be a top candidate after the season. He is reportedly set to rebuff interest from the Illinois Fighting Illini, who fired John Groce on Saturday and would reportedly give Williams a big payday.

Williams clearly sees his coaching future in the NBA, not the NCAA. He hasn’t coached in the NBA in any role since this tragic event over a year ago.


