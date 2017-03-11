Report: Monty Williams looking to return to coaching in NBA

Monty Williams is ready to get back to NBA coaching ater a year off, and is turning down big money to stay in the professional ranks.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical, the former New Orleans Pelicans head coach is ready to get back on an NBA bench, and will be a top candidate after the season. He is reportedly set to rebuff interest from the Illinois Fighting Illini, who fired John Groce on Saturday and would reportedly give Williams a big payday.

Sources: Illinois willing to make Monty Williams one of NCAA’s top paid coaches, but he'll pass. He’s focused on prompt NBA coaching return. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 11, 2017

Monty Williams is working in Spurs front office now, expected to be one of NBA coaching market’s elite candidates this spring. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 11, 2017

Williams clearly sees his coaching future in the NBA, not the NCAA. He hasn’t coached in the NBA in any role since this tragic event over a year ago.