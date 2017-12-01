pixel 1
Friday, December 1, 2017

MRI on Nikola Jokic’s ankle comes up negative

December 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

There is good news and bad news for the Denver Nuggets surrounding the status of Nikola Jokic.

The good news is an MRI on Jokic’s ankle came up negative. The bad news is he is still expected to miss several games, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jokic twisted his ankle landing on an opponent’s foot while driving to the basket during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

The way he went down in pain made it clear that this was not some minor issue for the big man.

The 22-year-old center was averaging 15.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season. Paul Millsap is already out with a wrist injury, meaning Denver will now be without their two top big men for the time being.

