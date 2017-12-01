MRI on Nikola Jokic’s ankle comes up negative

There is good news and bad news for the Denver Nuggets surrounding the status of Nikola Jokic.

The good news is an MRI on Jokic’s ankle came up negative. The bad news is he is still expected to miss several games, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Denver star Nikola Jokic is expected to miss several games with left ankle sprain, but MRI results were negative on Friday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2017

Jokic twisted his ankle landing on an opponent’s foot while driving to the basket during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

#Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic rolled his ankle and went right to the locker room after shooting his free throws…. pic.twitter.com/N52B76uYz6 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 1, 2017

The way he went down in pain made it clear that this was not some minor issue for the big man.

The 22-year-old center was averaging 15.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season. Paul Millsap is already out with a wrist injury, meaning Denver will now be without their two top big men for the time being.