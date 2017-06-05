Report: Multiple teams interested in bringing Jan Vesely back to NBA

Jan Vesely may be getting a shot at NBA redemption.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports on Monday that the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Dallas Mavericks are interested in bringing Vesely back into the league.

Vesely, now 27, was drafted No. 6 overall by the Washington Wizards in 2011, ahead of the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, and Kemba Walker. He lasted just four seasons in the league, averaging 3.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game and is widely seen as one of the biggest busts of the last decade (with his NBA days likely best remembered for this legendary off-court moment).

But the seven-foot Czech has slowly been rebuilding his brand in Europe these last few seasons, averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last three years playing for Turkish club Fenerbahçe and helping them win their first-ever EuroLeague championship in 2016-17. The Nets, Sixers, and Mavs are all relatively thin on depth, so taking a flier on Vesely in the hopes that his skillset is better suited for the modern NBA could be a worthwhile undertaking.

