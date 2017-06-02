Mychal Thompson denies rumors that son Klay is unhappy with his role on Warriors

Former NBA big Mychal Thompson is going into Father Knows Best mode.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Friday, Thompson shot down rumors of his son, Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson, being unhappy with his role on the team. He did so by making a not-so-subtle reference to President Donald Trump in the process.

"These people don't know what they are talking about. To quote a famous person, it's fake news" Mychal Thompson if Klay is unhappy w/ role — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 2, 2017

The addition of Kevin Durant to the Golden State lineup this season had led to much speculation about the younger Thompson’s place in the pecking order as well as his overall future with the team. While Thompson actually averaged career-highs in points (22.3) and shot attempts per game (17.6) during the regular season, those numbers have dipped significantly in the postseason (13.8 points on 14.1 attempts per game). One prominent NBA peer also very recently predicted that the Splash Brother will eventually leave the Warriors.

But winning has always has a way of curing all ills, and with Golden State now just three wins away from their second NBA championship in three years, we should probably heed the elder Thompson’s wise words here.