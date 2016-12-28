Myles Turner agrees with Paul George’s issues with referees

Myles Turner apparently was not deterred by the fine Paul George received for criticizing the referees this week.

In response to the Pacers’ loss to the Bulls on Tuesday, George complained about the lack of foul calls the Pacers received in that game specifically and in general. A day later, Indiana lost to the Wizards 111-105, leading Turner to chime in via Twitter.

Not making excuses for our lack of wins, but it's frustrating none the less I'm with PG on this one as a good teammate should be. — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) December 29, 2016

Turner had 15 points in the loss, while George scored 34. Their Pacers took 29 free throws compared to 37 for the Wizards.

Despite being fined, George says he would not take back his comments.

Paul George on getting fined: “It was an opinion & everything I said I would not take back. I got whacked for it.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 29, 2016

George was fined $15,000 for his comments, while Pacers head coach Nate McMillan was docked $10,000.