Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Myles Turner agrees with Paul George’s issues with referees

December 28, 2016
by Larry Brown

Myles Turner apparently was not deterred by the fine Paul George received for criticizing the referees this week.

In response to the Pacers’ loss to the Bulls on Tuesday, George complained about the lack of foul calls the Pacers received in that game specifically and in general. A day later, Indiana lost to the Wizards 111-105, leading Turner to chime in via Twitter.

Turner had 15 points in the loss, while George scored 34. Their Pacers took 29 free throws compared to 37 for the Wizards.

Despite being fined, George says he would not take back his comments.

George was fined $15,000 for his comments, while Pacers head coach Nate McMillan was docked $10,000.


