Nate Robinson goes through defender’s legs to escape double team (Video)

Nate Robinson did something during a game on Saturday that you don’t see very often.

Robinson is hoping to return to the NBA and has begun the process by signing with the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League. During his fourth game with the team, Robinson was double-teamed behind the three-point line. In order to escape the trap, he didn’t dribbled around the defenders. Instead, using his 5-foot-9 height to his advantage, Robinson went through the legs of 7-foot-2 Edy Tavares. Here’s the video proof.

Unfortunately, Robinson wasn’t able to convert the shot. That said, it was still pretty quick thinking on his part to get himself out of a sticky situation.