Nate Robinson signing with D-League in comeback attempt

Nate Robinson is signing with the D-League in hopes of making an NBA comeback.

Robinson has been making noise lately about wanting to return to the NBA, and he is doing something about it by entering the available player pool for the NBA’s Developmental League, his agent confirmed to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Robinson will enter the available player pool once he returns from Israel, where he played in their pro basketball league. Teams will have a chance to claim the former NBA point guard off waivers.

Robinson, 32, played 11 seasons in the NBA. His most recent action was a two-game stint last season with the Pelicans.

Robinson once averaged 17.2 points per game early in his career with the Knicks and was a solid bench player from 2011-2014 for several teams, but he lost effectiveness and found it hard to get minutes in the league after that.

Just last week Robinson lobbied for a spot on the Cavaliers in response to LeBron James’ roster demands.