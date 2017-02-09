NBA cracking down on team social media wars

The NBA wants to send your Twitter beef right back to the kitchen.

The league sent a memo to all 30 teams this week with regard to conduct on social media, emphasizing that “mocking and/or ridiculing” opponents and officials on team social media accounts is prohibited.

“While we understand that the use of social media by teams, including during games, is an important part of our business, the inappropriate use of social media can damage the reputation of the NBA, its teams and its players,” the memo read, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “Recently, social media postings (e.g., on Twitter) by some teams have crossed the line between appropriate and inappropriate. In addition to other concerns, such conduct by teams can result in ‘Twitter wars’ between players that can cause further reputational damage and subject players to discipline by the League.

“As a result, we want teams to be aware of the NBA’s rules with respect to the use of social media by teams,” the memo continued. “As with in-game entertainment, teams are prohibited from mocking and/or ridiculing opponents (including teams, players, team personnel (including owners) and opponents’ home cities) and game officials on social media in any form, including through statements, pictures or videos.”

The memo was issued in the aftermath of this comical Twitter feud between a pair of Western Conference adversaries last month.

NBA team Twitter accounts have definitely provided us with some entertaining antagonism over the years, but those days appear to be over now that the league is forcing everybody into the sunlight and out of the shade.