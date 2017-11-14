NBA exec: Cavs should consider trading LeBron James if struggles continue

On the heels of an aging roster and a horrific defense, the Cleveland Cavaliers have stumbled to a 7-7 start to the season. Now one NBA executive believes they should consider taking drastic measures if the rough sledding continues.

In a feature this week by Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck, an anonymous exec was quoted as saying that the Cavs should think about a number of scenarios, including trading LeBron James, if their struggles this season persist.

Per Beck:

What if the struggles continue? What if [Isaiah] Thomas’ comeback sputters? Would the Cavaliers give up on what might be James’ final season in Cleveland? Or would the Nets pick suddenly be in play? “I think the pressure gets pretty high,” said a rival team executive. “If it’s not working, they should either move the [Nets] pick or [Kevin] Love or LeBron. Those should all be on the table.”

Trading away The King is a proposition that seems equal parts unlikely and implausible for The Land. But James can leave the Cavs in free agency this summer (as many believe that he will), which would leave Cleveland to face a full-scale rebuild just seven-and-a-half short months from now. As such, there probably shouldn’t be any scenario, no matter how extreme, that should be completely off the table for the Cavs right now.