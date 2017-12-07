Report: NBA to establish G-League franchise in Mexico as soon as possible

In an effort to expand its product internationally, the NBA is reportedly starting a G-League franchise south of the border.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Thursday that the NBA intends to “move quickly” to establish a team in Mexico, with play potentially beginning as early as next season.

In a story posting now on @NYTSports, league sources say that a @nbagleague franchise in Mexico City will be established as quickly as feasible and could possibly begin play as early as next season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 7, 2017

Like the NFL, the NBA is sending teams to Mexico City to play this season. The first game will take place Thursday night when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Miami Heat.

The G-League, previously known as the D-League but rebranded this year with a Gatorade partnership, is the NBA’s developmental league. Launching a G-League franchise could be a stepping stone toward eventually having an NBA franchise in Mexico. Here’s hoping NBA players are a bit more open to traveling to Mexico than Bill Belichick was.