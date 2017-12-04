pixel 1
header
Monday, December 4, 2017

NBA GM says his team has zero interest in LiAngelo Ball

December 4, 2017
by Grey Papke

LiAngelo Ball

It’s hard to say if LaVar Ball thinks he has a chance of getting son LiAngelo drafted, but if he really does, it sounds like he’s in for a major disappointment come next June.

In light of LaVar’s decision to pull LiAngelo out of UCLA to prepare him for the NBA Draft, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski spoke to an NBA general manager who said the former UCLA freshman isn’t even on the scouting radar of NBA teams.

LiAngelo was set to be a freshman squad player for the UCLA basketball team this season. Those guys simply don’t get drafted no matter how much hype is built around them. It’s hard to believe that, no matter what LaVar says publicly, he doesn’t know this.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus