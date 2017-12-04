NBA GM says his team has zero interest in LiAngelo Ball

It’s hard to say if LaVar Ball thinks he has a chance of getting son LiAngelo drafted, but if he really does, it sounds like he’s in for a major disappointment come next June.

In light of LaVar’s decision to pull LiAngelo out of UCLA to prepare him for the NBA Draft, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski spoke to an NBA general manager who said the former UCLA freshman isn’t even on the scouting radar of NBA teams.

Ex-UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball has no chance that he'll be drafted in June — and that was true before his shoplifting incident in China. "He's not on any of our scouting lists — even the extended lists," one GM told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2017

LiAngelo was set to be a freshman squad player for the UCLA basketball team this season. Those guys simply don’t get drafted no matter how much hype is built around them. It’s hard to believe that, no matter what LaVar says publicly, he doesn’t know this.