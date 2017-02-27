NBA admits mistake in Dwight Howard ejection

The NBA on Monday night admitted a mistake in ejecting Dwight Howard from the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Boston Celtics earlier in the evening.

Howard was ejected after picking up his second technical foul in the game. The ejection came when he hung on the rim following a dunk:

Dwight Howard ejected for being petty lmao pic.twitter.com/eXmiodCcnG — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) February 28, 2017

The NBA later said that the second tech should have been non-sportsmanlike and not resulted in Howard’s ejection.

The following is being released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/O0biF3XBF2 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) February 28, 2017

Howard picked up his first tech for this shove of ex-teammate Al Horford:

Dwight Howard vs Al Horford pic.twitter.com/HGNvzXHgZh — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 28, 2017

The Hawks still won the game 114-98 without Howard. Howard had 17 points and 12 rebounds prior to his ejection.