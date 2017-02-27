Ad Unit
Monday, February 27, 2017

NBA admits mistake in Dwight Howard ejection

February 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Dwight Howard rim

The NBA on Monday night admitted a mistake in ejecting Dwight Howard from the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Boston Celtics earlier in the evening.

Howard was ejected after picking up his second technical foul in the game. The ejection came when he hung on the rim following a dunk:

The NBA later said that the second tech should have been non-sportsmanlike and not resulted in Howard’s ejection.

Howard picked up his first tech for this shove of ex-teammate Al Horford:

The Hawks still won the game 114-98 without Howard. Howard had 17 points and 12 rebounds prior to his ejection.


