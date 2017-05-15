Report: NBA will take no action against Zaza Pachulia

The NBA sees nothing wrong with Zaza Pachulia’s defending on Kawhi Leonard.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the NBA will take no further action against Pachulia stemming from his controversial closeout on Leonard in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Despite Gregg Popovich's pointed criticisms, no further action from the NBA is expected with regard to Zaza Pachulia, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 15, 2017

If Pachulia’s closeout was unnatural, the NBA isn’t going to do anything about it. Gregg Popovich certainly won’t be happy, but the NBA may have wanted to see intent if they were going to take further action. It was not evident in the play.