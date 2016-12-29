Report: NBA had Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss sign special documents

Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss announced earlier this week that they have mutually decided to end their engagement, and it’s possible that rules the NBA had set for their relationship played a role in the decision.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the NBA made Jackson and Buss sign documents after Jackson became president of the New York Knicks in 2014 ensuring there would be no conflicts of interest between his new team and the Los Angeles Lakers . Buss, of course, is a part-owner of the Lakers. The documents reportedly included a provision that required the couple to inform the NBA and its team owners if they ever decided to get married.

As Shelburne notes, Buss and Jackson were not really allowed to discuss their jobs when they were together. Getting married would have complicated things even further. Between the long-distance nature of their relationship and the “rules” surrounding it, it’s no surprise Jackson and Buss decided to call things off.

Jackson and Buss began dating in 1999, and it’s a shame they have ended their relationship after Phil gave Jeanie this massive ring four years ago. They say you can’t mix business with pleasure, and that is apparently more true in the NBA than many other places of work.