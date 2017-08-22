NBA players shocked by Cavs-Celtics trade

Not long after the Cavaliers and Celtics agreed to a blockbuster trade, players from around the NBA took to social media with their reactions.

The NBA world was sent into a frenzy Tuesday evening when Cleveland and Boston agreed to a trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas. Fans weren’t the only ones surprised at the deal materializing seemingly out of nowhere. A few players were shocked as well. Take a look below at how some responded via Twitter.

I love you NBA — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) August 22, 2017

Wow! — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) August 22, 2017

wtf — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 22, 2017

Wow — Frank Ntilikina (@FrankLikina) August 23, 2017

Wow…. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 23, 2017

Great deal by Cleveland…they get Jae crowder too?? That's an underrated move! — Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 23, 2017

Damn dog, my guy I.T. Deserve better. I understand it's a business but that dude did a lot of the organization. Only going to get better! — Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 22, 2017

Yikes. Even swap you ask me — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) August 23, 2017

Wooow. Who wins with that trade? — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) August 22, 2017

As luck would have it, the first game of the 2017-2018 NBA season will be between the Celtics and Cavaliers in Cleveland on October 17. That should be a lot of fun.