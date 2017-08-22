Ad Unit
Tuesday, August 22, 2017

NBA players shocked by Cavs-Celtics trade

August 22, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

LeBron James Kyrie Irving

Not long after the Cavaliers and Celtics agreed to a blockbuster trade, players from around the NBA took to social media with their reactions.

The NBA world was sent into a frenzy Tuesday evening when Cleveland and Boston agreed to a trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas. Fans weren’t the only ones surprised at the deal materializing seemingly out of nowhere. A few players were shocked as well. Take a look below at how some responded via Twitter.

As luck would have it, the first game of the 2017-2018 NBA season will be between the Celtics and Cavaliers in Cleveland on October 17. That should be a lot of fun.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus