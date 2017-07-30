NBA Referees Association blasts LaVar Ball over AAU conduct

LaVar Ball has been heavily criticized for his conduct in a recent AAU game, and now the NBA Referees Association is joining in.

The group’s official Twitter account sent a series of tweets ripping Ball after he had a female referee removed from one of his team’s games due to dissatisfaction with her officiating.

In the posts, the referees call the situation “appalling,” criticize Ball’s “misogynistic” conduct, and go after Adidas, the host of the event, for enabling these actions.

1/ This appalling story about the female referee removed during an AAU game warrants serious discussion. https://t.co/vHl2NJrzwA — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) July 30, 2017

2/ First, the misogynistic comments and intimidation by the coach have no place in basketball – or anywhere. — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) July 30, 2017

3/ The actions by Adidas show what happens when an organization does not support those tasked with protecting the integrity of the game. — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) July 30, 2017

4/ We support the referee community. This offensive behavior cannot stand, & hurts all those involved in basketball: https://t.co/vHl2NJJaVa — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) July 30, 2017

Ball has come under heavy criticism for singling out the female referee, particularly for using the same “stay in your lane” comment that was viewed as sexist and intimidating by many the first time he used it. Ball has received plenty of criticisms for his actions over the last several months, but it’s fair to say that this is the strongest blowback yet to anything he’s done.