Report: NBA reviewing Zaza Pachulia groin punch

Zaza Pachulia could be subject to additional NBA discipline thanks to his actions in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

According to USA Today’s Sam Amick, the league is reviewing several incidents from Game 4, including Pachulia’s groin shot on Cleveland forward Iman Shumpert.

The NBA is reviewing several incidents from last night's game, I'm told. Zaza Pachulia swipe at Shumpert is among them. Standard protocol. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 10, 2017

As Amick notes, this is standard operating procedure, so it doesn’t necessarily mean Pachulia is going to get a suspension. It could, though, if the league determines that there was intent behind Pachulia’s actions. At the time, he was only assessed a technical foul.