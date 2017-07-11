NBA scout: Lonzo Ball sitting out vs. De’Aaron Fox was ‘ridiculous’

Lonzo Ball missed Monday night’s Summer League game against De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings due to a minor groin injury, and at least one NBA scout seems to believe the Los Angeles Lakers rookie was milking it.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon spoke with a scout who called it “ridiculous” that Ball sat out.

Scout on Lonzo Ball sitting vs. De’Aaron Fox: “That’s ridiculous. I’d be pissed if he was on our team.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 11, 2017

Even if Ball had an extremely minor injury, it makes no sense to risk anything during an exhibition. However, there are more than a few people who feel he was avoiding going up against Fox.

Fox scored 39 points to lead Kentucky to a victory over UCLA in the Sweet 16. Ball’s Bruins won when the two teams met during the regular season.

Just before the NBA Draft, Fox’s dad called out Lonzo’s infamously outspoken father LaVar. That added fuel to what has essentially became a family rivalry, with Fox throwing more shade at Lonzo on Monday.

The Lakers and Kings will meet four times during the regular season, so it’s doubtful Ball was avoiding Fox. Still, it was disappointing we didn’t get to see a preview of what’s to come.